Klöckner & Co SE (ETR:KCO) Given a €12.50 Price Target by Kepler Capital Markets Analysts

Kepler Capital Markets set a €12.50 ($14.71) price target on Klöckner & Co SE (ETR:KCO) in a research note released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

KCO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Independent Research set a €11.50 ($13.53) price target on shares of Klöckner & Co SE and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Warburg Research set a €15.50 ($18.24) price objective on shares of Klöckner & Co SE in a research report on Tuesday. Nord/LB set a €13.00 ($15.29) price objective on shares of Klöckner & Co SE and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group set a €9.10 ($10.71) price objective on shares of Klöckner & Co SE and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €14.70 ($17.29) price objective on shares of Klöckner & Co SE in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €13.13 ($15.45).

Get Klöckner & Co SE alerts:

Shares of Klöckner & Co SE stock opened at €12.61 ($14.84) on Thursday. Klöckner & Co SE has a 52-week low of €4.57 ($5.38) and a 52-week high of €13.49 ($15.87). The business has a 50 day moving average price of €11.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion and a P/E ratio of -128.67.

KlÃ¶ckner & Co SE, through its subsidiaries, distributes steel and metal products. It operates through Kloeckner Metals US, Kloeckner Metals Services Europe, Kloeckner Metals Switzerland, and Kloeckner Metals Distribution Europe segments. The company's product portfolio includes flat steel products; long steel products; tubes and hollow sections; stainless steel and high-grade steel; aluminum products; and special products for building installations, roof and wall construction, and water supply.

Featured Article: Using other technical indicators with support levels

Receive News & Ratings for Klöckner & Co SE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Klöckner & Co SE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.