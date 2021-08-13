Kirin (OTCMKTS:KNBWY) Announces Earnings Results

Kirin (OTCMKTS:KNBWY) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.23), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Kirin had a return on equity of 6.31% and a net margin of 3.73%.

Kirin stock opened at $17.78 on Friday. Kirin has a 1-year low of $17.45 and a 1-year high of $24.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market cap of $14.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.09, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.47. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $19.40.

Get Kirin alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kirin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th.

Kirin Holdings Company, Limited produces and sells alcoholic beverages, soft drinks, pharmaceuticals, and other related products in Japan and internationally. It operates through four segments: Japan Beer and Spirits Businesses, Japan Non-Alcoholic Beverages Business, Oceania Integrated Beverages Business, and Pharmaceuticals Business.

Further Reading: Preferred Stock

Receive News & Ratings for Kirin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kirin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.