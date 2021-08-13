Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNSL) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.07 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNSL) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $1.07 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Kinsale Capital Group’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.96 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.24. Kinsale Capital Group posted earnings per share of $0.42 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 154.8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Kinsale Capital Group will report full year earnings of $4.72 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.57 to $5.00. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $5.62 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.42 to $5.85. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Kinsale Capital Group.

Kinsale Capital Group (NASDAQ:KNSL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.19. Kinsale Capital Group had a net margin of 21.84% and a return on equity of 15.62%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on KNSL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Kinsale Capital Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kinsale Capital Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $182.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th.

NASDAQ:KNSL traded down $1.62 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $183.00. 63,548 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 142,844. The company has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a PE ratio of 34.92 and a beta of 0.79. Kinsale Capital Group has a twelve month low of $153.12 and a twelve month high of $252.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $169.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.18 and a quick ratio of 0.18.

In related news, CEO Michael P. Kehoe sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.98, for a total transaction of $774,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 335,686 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,024,616.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael P. Kehoe sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.18, for a total transaction of $465,450.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 329,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,389,503.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of KNSL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Kinsale Capital Group by 47.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,492,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $246,007,000 after acquiring an additional 479,691 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Kinsale Capital Group during the 4th quarter worth about $46,799,000. Oak Ridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in Kinsale Capital Group by 737.3% during the 1st quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 182,387 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,058,000 after acquiring an additional 160,605 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in Kinsale Capital Group by 26.4% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 753,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $124,218,000 after acquiring an additional 157,543 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NFJ Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 457.0% in the 2nd quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC now owns 113,384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,683,000 after purchasing an additional 93,026 shares during the last quarter. 73.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Kinsale Capital Group

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance services. It operates the Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance segment. The Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance segment provides commercial excess and surplus lines liability and property insurance products through underwriting divisions.

