Kingspan Group plc (OTCMKTS:KGSPY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Kingspan Group plc (OTCMKTS:KGSPY) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seven research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Societe Generale reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Kingspan Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Kingspan Group in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Kingspan Group in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Kingspan Group in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Kingspan Group in a report on Thursday, June 24th.

Shares of Kingspan Group stock traded up $0.55 during trading on Friday, reaching $114.25. 647 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,544. Kingspan Group has a 1-year low of $66.00 and a 1-year high of $116.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $102.76.

Kingspan Group Plc engages in the manufacture of insulation and building envelopes. It operates through the following segments: Insulated Panels; Insulation Boards; Light and Air; Water and Energy; and Data and Flooring Technology The Insulates Panels segment offers in insulated panels, structural framing, and metal facades.

