Kingspan Group plc (OTCMKTS:KGSPY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Kingspan Group plc (OTCMKTS:KGSPY) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Kingspan Group in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Kingspan Group in a research report on Friday, July 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Kingspan Group in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Kingspan Group in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating on shares of Kingspan Group in a report on Tuesday, April 20th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:KGSPY traded up $0.55 during trading on Friday, reaching $114.25. The stock had a trading volume of 647 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,544. The business’s fifty day moving average is $102.76. Kingspan Group has a 52 week low of $66.00 and a 52 week high of $116.00.

Kingspan Group Plc engages in the manufacture of insulation and building envelopes. It operates through the following segments: Insulated Panels; Insulation Boards; Light and Air; Water and Energy; and Data and Flooring Technology The Insulates Panels segment offers in insulated panels, structural framing, and metal facades.

