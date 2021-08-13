Kingdom Game 4.0 24-Hour Volume Tops $1.18 Million (KDG)

Kingdom Game 4.0 (CURRENCY:KDG) traded 10.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 13th. Over the last week, Kingdom Game 4.0 has traded 553.4% higher against the US dollar. One Kingdom Game 4.0 coin can now be bought for $0.0055 or 0.00000012 BTC on major exchanges. Kingdom Game 4.0 has a total market capitalization of $541,833.16 and approximately $1.18 million worth of Kingdom Game 4.0 was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Kingdom Game 4.0 alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002100 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002276 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $22.45 or 0.00047133 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $67.96 or 0.00142644 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $73.80 or 0.00154908 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 13.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00003515 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47,535.07 or 0.99779141 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $408.35 or 0.00857155 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Kingdom Game 4.0

Kingdom Game 4.0’s total supply is 988,125,000 coins and its circulating supply is 98,793,771 coins. The official website for Kingdom Game 4.0 is kingdomgame.org . Kingdom Game 4.0’s official Twitter account is @kingdomgame4 . The official message board for Kingdom Game 4.0 is www.facebook.com/KingdomGameGlobal/notifications

According to CryptoCompare, “Kingdom Game 4.0 is a platform that paves the way for the change of Game system that is useful for the community. With the combination of talent and the revolution of technology, it aspires to create a new world, the Kingdom Game 4.0, where there is an inseparable connection among Game Publisher, Gamers and Agents network system. With the mission of bringing true value, guaranty the in-game assets for Gamers, practical benefits to Agents and that is why Kingdom Game 4.0 was born. “

Buying and Selling Kingdom Game 4.0

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kingdom Game 4.0 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kingdom Game 4.0 should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Kingdom Game 4.0 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Kingdom Game 4.0 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Kingdom Game 4.0 and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.