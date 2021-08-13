Kind Ads Token 24-Hour Volume Reaches $3.00 (KIND)

Kind Ads Token (CURRENCY:KIND) traded up 4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on August 13th. Kind Ads Token has a total market capitalization of $72,409.90 and $3.00 worth of Kind Ads Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Kind Ads Token has traded 14.3% lower against the dollar. One Kind Ads Token coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0017 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002150 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $26.49 or 0.00056971 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00003030 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.12 or 0.00015302 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002151 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $416.64 or 0.00895911 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.68 or 0.00115424 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 14.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00001984 BTC.

Kind Ads Token Coin Profile

Kind Ads Token (CRYPTO:KIND) is a coin. Its genesis date was January 1st, 2018. Kind Ads Token’s total supply is 61,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 42,246,693 coins. The official website for Kind Ads Token is kindads.io . Kind Ads Token’s official Twitter account is @KindAdsNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Kind Ads Token is /r/KindAds and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Leadchain Foundation is launching the Kind Ads Protocol, an Ethereum-based trust protocol that improves how publishers and advertisers engage online. KIND is an ERC20 token that serves as a medium of exchange on the Kind Ads ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Kind Ads Token

