Kinaxis (OTCMKTS:KXSCF) Price Target Raised to C$195.00

Kinaxis (OTCMKTS:KXSCF) had its price objective increased by BMO Capital Markets from C$170.00 to C$195.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Kinaxis from C$190.00 to C$200.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Kinaxis from $179.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $210.60.

Shares of KXSCF opened at $144.12 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $128.17. Kinaxis has a 1 year low of $101.82 and a 1 year high of $167.25.

Kinaxis Inc provides cloud-based subscription software for supply chain operations in the United States, Europe, Asia, and Canada. The company offers RapidResponse, a cloud-based software-as-a-service platform empowers planners, business leaders, and IT professionals to know sooner, act faster, and remove waste, as well as provides demand planning, supply planning, inventory management, sales and operations planning, and command and control center services.

