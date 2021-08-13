Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) Reaches New 12-Month High at $22.32

Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $22.32 and last traded at $22.29, with a volume of 254401 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $21.73.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on KIM shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Kimco Realty from $23.50 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Truist Securities raised their price target on Kimco Realty from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Scotiabank raised their price target on Kimco Realty from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Kimco Realty in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Truist lifted their target price on Kimco Realty from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kimco Realty currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.38.

The stock has a market capitalization of $9.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.55. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $21.16. The company has a current ratio of 3.50, a quick ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

In other Kimco Realty news, COO David Jamieson sold 89,102 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.25, for a total transaction of $1,982,519.50. 2.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of KIM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 31,273,395 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $586,376,000 after purchasing an additional 4,736,700 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kimco Realty by 58.8% during the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 12,353,150 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $231,622,000 after acquiring an additional 4,575,875 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kimco Realty by 3,997.5% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,263,067 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $79,933,000 after acquiring an additional 4,159,027 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Kimco Realty by 125.3% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,827,849 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $71,774,000 after acquiring an additional 2,128,951 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kimco Realty by 3,260.6% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,453,447 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,304,000 after acquiring an additional 1,410,197 shares during the period. 83.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Kimco Realty

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

