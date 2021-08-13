Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC Has $748,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,523 shares of the company’s stock after selling 977 shares during the period. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $748,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of VEA. Betterment LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 81,099,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,982,773,000 after buying an additional 6,954,095 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 59,350,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,914,700,000 after buying an additional 5,065,967 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 22,937,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,126,477,000 after buying an additional 2,977,421 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $140,753,000. Finally, WealthNavi Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 20,696,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,016,412,000 after purchasing an additional 1,787,068 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $52.57. 5,579,590 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,620,321. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $39.13 and a fifty-two week high of $53.43. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $52.04.

Read More: Relative Strength Index

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.