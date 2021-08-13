Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC) Releases Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC) updated its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.830-$0.910 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.820. The company issued revenue guidance of $385 million-$393 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $381.91 million.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on KFRC. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Kforce from $53.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kforce from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Kforce from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th.

Shares of NASDAQ:KFRC traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $61.36. The stock had a trading volume of 132,603 shares, compared to its average volume of 107,764. The company has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.21 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $61.63. Kforce has a twelve month low of $31.70 and a twelve month high of $64.38.

Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.09. Kforce had a net margin of 4.81% and a return on equity of 40.11%. On average, research analysts expect that Kforce will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. This is an increase from Kforce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. Kforce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.11%.

In related news, SVP Jeffrey B. Hackman sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total value of $64,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Ralph Struzziero sold 2,500 shares of Kforce stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.19, for a total transaction of $150,475.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Kforce Company Profile

Kforce, Inc engages in the provision of professional and technical staffing services and solutions. It operates through the Technology and Finance and Accounting (FA) segments. The Technology segment offers services on areas of information technology such as systems and applications architecture and development, data management, business and artificial intelligence, machine learning, and network architecture and security.

