KeyFi (KEYFI) Trading 9.4% Higher Over Last 7 Days

KeyFi (CURRENCY:KEYFI) traded up 10.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on August 13th. KeyFi has a market capitalization of $1.35 million and approximately $16,994.00 worth of KeyFi was traded on exchanges in the last day. One KeyFi coin can now be bought for about $0.54 or 0.00001169 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, KeyFi has traded 9.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get KeyFi alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002154 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002213 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $21.84 or 0.00047012 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $64.75 or 0.00139406 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $71.38 or 0.00153686 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00003459 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $46,568.89 or 1.00259302 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $399.79 or 0.00860723 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

KeyFi Coin Profile

KeyFi’s total supply is 9,994,262 coins and its circulating supply is 2,480,778 coins. KeyFi’s official Twitter account is @keyfi_app

KeyFi Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KeyFi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KeyFi should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase KeyFi using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for KeyFi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for KeyFi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.