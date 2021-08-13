KeyCorp Equities Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE)

NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE) – Analysts at KeyCorp decreased their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of NorthWestern in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 10th. KeyCorp analyst S. Karp now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $3.70 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $3.79. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for NorthWestern’s FY2025 earnings at $4.04 EPS.

Get NorthWestern alerts:

NWE has been the topic of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of NorthWestern from $74.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Williams Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of NorthWestern in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $66.00 price target (up from $60.00) on shares of NorthWestern in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Barclays lifted their price objective on NorthWestern from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut NorthWestern from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.20.

NorthWestern stock opened at $62.51 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.80. NorthWestern has a 52-week low of $47.43 and a 52-week high of $70.80.

NorthWestern (NASDAQ:NWE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $298.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $275.31 million. NorthWestern had a return on equity of 9.33% and a net margin of 14.18%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in NorthWestern in the 2nd quarter valued at about $79,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of NorthWestern during the second quarter worth approximately $1,206,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in NorthWestern in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,161,000. Keybank National Association OH lifted its stake in NorthWestern by 3.0% in the second quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 10,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $605,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in NorthWestern by 24.7% in the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 44,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,671,000 after acquiring an additional 8,795 shares during the last quarter. 94.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Robert C. Rowe sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.16, for a total value of $186,480.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Bobbi L. Schroeppel sold 1,100 shares of NorthWestern stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.55, for a total value of $68,805.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. NorthWestern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.03%.

About NorthWestern

NorthWestern Corp. engages in generating and distributing electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utility Operations, Natural Gas Operations, and All Other. The Electric Utility Operations segment includes generation, transmission, and distribution of electric utility business as a vertically integrated generation transmission and distribution utility.

Featured Story: Why do companies pay special dividends?

Receive News & Ratings for NorthWestern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NorthWestern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.