KeyCorp Cuts Squarespace (NYSE:SQSP) Price Target to $60.00

Squarespace (NYSE:SQSP) had its price target lowered by KeyCorp from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on SQSP. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Squarespace in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued an outperform rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. started coverage on shares of Squarespace in a report on Monday, June 14th. They set a buy rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Squarespace in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a buy rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Squarespace in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $73.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Squarespace from $70.00 to $62.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Squarespace has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $66.21.

Shares of NYSE:SQSP opened at $45.00 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $55.75. Squarespace has a 12-month low of $41.64 and a 12-month high of $64.71.

Squarespace (NYSE:SQSP) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($3.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($3.07). On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Squarespace will post -0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Squarespace news, CEO Anthony Casalena sold 430,102 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.07, for a total value of $21,965,309.14. Also, Director Jonathan D. Klein sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.85, for a total transaction of $2,542,500.00. Insiders have sold a total of 739,461 shares of company stock worth $39,605,391 over the last quarter.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Squarespace during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in Squarespace during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in Squarespace during the second quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Squarespace in the second quarter worth $175,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new position in shares of Squarespace in the second quarter worth $355,000.

Squarespace Company Profile

Squarespace, Inc operates platform for businesses and independent creators to build online presence, grow their brands, and manage their businesses across the internet. The company offers websites, domains, e-commerce, tools for managing a social media presence, marketing tools, and scheduling capabilities.

