KeyCorp Comments on Vimeo, Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:VMEO)

Vimeo, Inc. (NASDAQ:VMEO) – KeyCorp cut their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for Vimeo in a report issued on Sunday, August 8th. KeyCorp analyst J. Patterson now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.12) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.05). KeyCorp currently has a “Sector Weight” rating on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Vimeo’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.35) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.42) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.36) EPS.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on VMEO. Zacks Investment Research lowered Vimeo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Vimeo from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Vimeo from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Truist cut their price target on Vimeo from $54.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Truist Securities assumed coverage on Vimeo in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Vimeo currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.14.

VMEO opened at $33.78 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $45.02. Vimeo has a twelve month low of $32.83 and a twelve month high of $58.00.

About Vimeo

Vimeo, Inc owns and operates an online video platform for users to upload, share, and watch videos. The company's platform provides video player, collaboration, marketing, live streaming, analystics, hosting, and management solutions. It also provides Vimeo On Demand, an open self-distribution service that enables users to sell their works directly to their audiences and retain a share of the revenue after transaction costs; and Vimeo Create, a suite of tools for making social videos.

