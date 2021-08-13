KeyCorp Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL)

Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp reduced their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Castle Biosciences in a research report issued on Monday, August 9th. KeyCorp analyst P. Knight now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.32) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.22). KeyCorp also issued estimates for Castle Biosciences’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.24) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.36) EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.55 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Lake Street Capital began coverage on Castle Biosciences in a research report on Friday, April 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $94.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Castle Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Castle Biosciences from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their target price on Castle Biosciences from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.71.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSTL opened at $66.65 on Thursday. Castle Biosciences has a 1-year low of $40.24 and a 1-year high of $107.69. The firm has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -93.87 and a beta of 0.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $70.38.

Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.05). Castle Biosciences had a negative net margin of 22.24% and a negative return on equity of 4.74%.

In other Castle Biosciences news, insider Derek J. Maetzold sold 4,020 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.35, for a total value of $282,807.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Derek J. Maetzold sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.47, for a total value of $78,611.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 554,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,537,810.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 155,080 shares of company stock valued at $10,939,994. 15.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CSTL. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Castle Biosciences by 22.8% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 30,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,103,000 after acquiring an additional 5,700 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Castle Biosciences during the first quarter worth about $1,883,000. Aviva PLC bought a new stake in Castle Biosciences during the first quarter worth about $1,323,000. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Castle Biosciences by 25.6% during the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 2,597,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,810,000 after acquiring an additional 528,696 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Castle Biosciences by 1.2% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 41,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,834,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.71% of the company’s stock.

Castle Biosciences, Inc is a commercial-stage dermatological cancer company, which engages in the provision of genomic information for physicians and patients. The firm offers DecisionDx-Melanoma, a proprietary multi-gene expression profile (GEP) test that predicts the risk of metastasis and recurrence for patients diagnosed with invasive cutaneous melanoma.

