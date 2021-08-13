Kevin J. Yeaman Sells 29,457 Shares of Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) Stock

Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) CEO Kevin J. Yeaman sold 29,457 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.42, for a total transaction of $2,840,243.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Kevin J. Yeaman also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Dolby Laboratories alerts:

On Tuesday, July 13th, Kevin J. Yeaman sold 29,457 shares of Dolby Laboratories stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.37, for a total transaction of $2,927,142.09.

On Tuesday, June 15th, Kevin J. Yeaman sold 29,457 shares of Dolby Laboratories stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.58, for a total transaction of $2,933,328.06.

NYSE DLB opened at $98.34 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $98.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.97 billion, a PE ratio of 35.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.96. Dolby Laboratories, Inc. has a 12-month low of $63.45 and a 12-month high of $104.74.

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The electronics maker reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.22. Dolby Laboratories had a net margin of 23.11% and a return on equity of 11.41%. Analysts expect that Dolby Laboratories, Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 11th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 10th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. Dolby Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.26%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 379.5% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,086,200 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $107,230,000 after purchasing an additional 859,666 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Dolby Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth $67,801,000. Jackson Square Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 28.3% during the first quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 2,777,559 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $274,200,000 after purchasing an additional 612,019 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 830.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 543,060 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $53,610,000 after purchasing an additional 484,678 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C raised its holdings in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 17.3% during the second quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 3,276,117 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $322,010,000 after purchasing an additional 482,734 shares during the last quarter. 49.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have weighed in on DLB. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dolby Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Barrington Research upgraded shares of Dolby Laboratories from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, August 2nd.

About Dolby Laboratories

Dolby Laboratories, Inc creates audio and imaging technologies that transform entertainment and communications at the cinema, at home, at work, and on mobile devices. The company develops and licenses its audio technologies, such as AAC & HE-AAC, a digital audio codec solution used for a range of media applications.; AVC, a digital video codec with high bandwidth efficiency used in media devices; Dolby AC-4, an audio coding technology that delivers new audio experiences to a range of playback devices; and Dolby Atmos technology for cinema and a range of media devices.

Recommended Story: Are sell-side analysts objective?

Receive News & Ratings for Dolby Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dolby Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.