Kering (EPA:KER) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Kering SA (EPA:KER)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of €0.00 ($0.00) and traded as high as €793.00 ($932.94). Kering shares last traded at €789.90 ($929.29), with a volume of 77,036 shares changing hands.

KER has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley set a €750.00 ($882.35) target price on shares of Kering and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €850.00 ($1,000.00) target price on shares of Kering in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €900.00 ($1,058.82) target price on shares of Kering in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Berenberg Bank set a €900.00 ($1,058.82) price target on shares of Kering in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Kering in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Kering has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €811.09 ($954.22).

The business's fifty day moving average price is €748.06.

Kering SA develops, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells apparel and accessories. The company offers shoes; leather goods, including handbags and wallets, purses, and other leather products; eyewear, textile accessories, etc.; and jewelry and watches, as well as ready-to-wear products for men and women.

