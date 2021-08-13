Kepler Capital Markets Analysts Give Ceconomy (ETR:CEC1) a €5.60 Price Target

Ceconomy (ETR:CEC1) received a €5.60 ($6.59) target price from research analysts at Kepler Capital Markets in a research report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Kepler Capital Markets’ price objective would suggest a potential downside of 19.42% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on CEC1. Warburg Research set a €5.00 ($5.88) target price on shares of Ceconomy and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Barclays set a €4.20 ($4.94) target price on shares of Ceconomy and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €5.40 ($6.35) target price on shares of Ceconomy in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ceconomy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €4.95 ($5.82).

Shares of CEC1 opened at €6.95 ($8.18) on Friday. Ceconomy has a twelve month low of €3.64 ($4.28) and a twelve month high of €7.60 ($8.94). The stock has a market capitalization of $18.61 million and a P/E ratio of 17.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 291.14. The company has a fifty day moving average price of €5.65.

Ceconomy AG engages in the consumer electronics retail business. The company operates approximately 850 stores in 14 countries under the MediaMarkt brand; and approximately 170 stores in 3 countries under the Saturn brand. It also operates Flip4New for selling used electronic articles online. In addition, the company offers professional assistance for the installation, connection, and troubleshooting of electronic devices at home under the Deutsche Technikberatung brand.

