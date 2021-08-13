Kenan Lucas Purchases 175,000 Shares of Qumu Co. (NASDAQ:QUMU) Stock

Qumu Co. (NASDAQ:QUMU) Director Kenan Lucas bought 175,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.44 per share, for a total transaction of $427,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Kenan Lucas also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 13th, Kenan Lucas bought 87,885 shares of Qumu stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.48 per share, for a total transaction of $217,954.80.

NASDAQ:QUMU traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2.50. 370,867 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 265,906. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.98. The firm has a market cap of $44.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.45 and a beta of 1.53. Qumu Co. has a twelve month low of $2.30 and a twelve month high of $10.50.

Qumu (NASDAQ:QUMU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The technology company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.03). Qumu had a negative return on equity of 122.44% and a negative net margin of 57.97%. The company had revenue of $5.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.70 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Qumu Co. will post -1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dorsey Wright & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Qumu by 135.0% during the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 5,123 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 2,943 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Qumu by 815,600.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,157 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 8,156 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Qumu during the first quarter worth $75,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Qumu during the second quarter worth $89,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Qumu during the first quarter worth $116,000. 42.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have weighed in on QUMU shares. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of Qumu from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Qumu from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of Qumu in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 target price for the company.

About Qumu

Qumu Corporation provides tools to create, manage, secure, distribute, and measure live and on-demand video content for the enterprises. It offers software on a license, cloud-hosted software as a service, or term software license basis; and sells third-party hardware appliances, as well as provides maintenance and support, and professional and other services.

