Keller Group (LON:KLR) Sets New 12-Month High at $1,000.00

Shares of Keller Group plc (LON:KLR) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 1,000 ($13.07) and last traded at GBX 960.98 ($12.56), with a volume of 2318 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 959 ($12.53).

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 950 ($12.41) price objective on shares of Keller Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 950 ($12.41) price objective on shares of Keller Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Liberum Capital increased their price target on shares of Keller Group from GBX 1,070 ($13.98) to GBX 1,300 ($16.98) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 843.15. The firm has a market cap of £719.53 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.65.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be given a dividend of GBX 12.60 ($0.16) per share. This represents a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. Keller Group’s payout ratio is currently 0.46%.

Keller Group Company Profile (LON:KLR)

Keller Group plc provides geotechnical solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers ground improvement services to prepare the ground for new construction projects and to reduce the risk of liquefaction in the areas of seismic activity; and grouting services, which enhance target areas in the ground, and controls ground water flow through rocks and soils by reducing their permeability.

