Katapult (NASDAQ:KPLT) PT Lowered to $7.00

Katapult (NASDAQ:KPLT) had its price objective trimmed by Loop Capital from $12.00 to $7.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

KPLT traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $3.73. 16,657 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,052,205. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.62. Katapult has a 52 week low of $3.58 and a 52 week high of $19.65.

Katapult (NASDAQ:KPLT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $77.47 million for the quarter.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Katapult during the 2nd quarter valued at about $87,000. Atalaya Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Katapult during the 2nd quarter valued at about $7,654,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Katapult during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,081,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Katapult during the 2nd quarter valued at about $232,000. Finally, Investment Management of Virginia LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Katapult during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,609,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.19% of the company’s stock.

Katapult Company Profile

Katapult Group, Inc, doing business as Zibby, develops and operates a lease-to-own monthly payment platform to help consumers acquire durable goods from retailers in the United States. It offers its customers a lease purchase transaction processing system with no long-term obligation and options for ownership.

