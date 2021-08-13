Katapult Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KPLT) COO Acquires $51,600.00 in Stock

Katapult Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KPLT) COO Derek Medlin acquired 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.30 per share, with a total value of $51,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of KPLT traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $3.62. The stock had a trading volume of 66,981 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,052,205. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.62. Katapult Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.58 and a 52 week high of $19.65.

Katapult (NASDAQ:KPLT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $77.47 million during the quarter.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KPLT. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Katapult in the 2nd quarter worth about $54,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Katapult in the 2nd quarter worth about $87,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in Katapult during the 2nd quarter valued at about $232,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Katapult during the 2nd quarter valued at about $663,000. Finally, Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Katapult in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,081,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.19% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Loop Capital cut their target price on Katapult from $12.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday.

Katapult Company Profile

Katapult Group, Inc, doing business as Zibby, develops and operates a lease-to-own monthly payment platform to help consumers acquire durable goods from retailers in the United States. It offers its customers a lease purchase transaction processing system with no long-term obligation and options for ownership.

