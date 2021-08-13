Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $18.50.

Several brokerages have commented on KPTI. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from $30.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from $49.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. SVB Leerink lowered shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $6.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th.

Get Karyopharm Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ KPTI opened at $4.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 4.64 and a current ratio of 4.71. Karyopharm Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $4.78 and a 12 month high of $18.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.15. The firm has a market cap of $363.90 million, a PE ratio of -1.72 and a beta of 0.22.

Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.71) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.01. Karyopharm Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 203.25% and a negative return on equity of 7,204.16%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Karyopharm Therapeutics will post -2.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Golden State Equity Partners increased its holdings in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 106.6% in the 2nd quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 22,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 11,406 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 55.4% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 134,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,385,000 after acquiring an additional 47,849 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,781,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,621,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031,491 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC boosted its stake in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 339.8% during the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 81,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $843,000 after purchasing an additional 63,144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 20.5% during the 2nd quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 48,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,000 after purchasing an additional 8,241 shares during the last quarter. 70.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Karyopharm Therapeutics Company Profile

Karyopharm Therapeutics, Inc is a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company pioneering novel cancer therapies and dedicated to the discovery, development, and commercialization of first-in-class drugs directed against nuclear export for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. Its Selective Inhibitor of Nuclear Export (SINE) compounds function by binding with and inhibiting the nuclear export protein XPO1 (or CRM1).

Featured Story: Gap Up Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Karyopharm Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Karyopharm Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.