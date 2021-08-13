Karen Seaberg Sells 3,221 Shares of MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI) Stock

MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI) Director Karen Seaberg sold 3,221 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.99, for a total transaction of $215,774.79. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $180,002.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Karen Seaberg also recently made the following trade(s):

Get MGP Ingredients alerts:

On Monday, July 12th, Karen Seaberg sold 3,234 shares of MGP Ingredients stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.32, for a total transaction of $211,244.88.

On Thursday, June 10th, Karen Seaberg sold 3,000 shares of MGP Ingredients stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.85, for a total transaction of $224,550.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:MGPI opened at $63.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 4.24 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The company has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.29 and a beta of 1.45. MGP Ingredients, Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.04 and a twelve month high of $76.68. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.25.

MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.84. MGP Ingredients had a net margin of 11.74% and a return on equity of 19.64%. Sell-side analysts expect that MGP Ingredients, Inc. will post 2.95 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. MGP Ingredients’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.12%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of MGP Ingredients by 7.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,233,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,059,000 after acquiring an additional 158,203 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of MGP Ingredients by 1.7% in the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,456,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,140,000 after acquiring an additional 24,560 shares during the period. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of MGP Ingredients by 35.7% in the second quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 860,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,227,000 after acquiring an additional 226,421 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of MGP Ingredients by 1.7% in the second quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 480,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,531,000 after acquiring an additional 8,240 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of MGP Ingredients by 21.2% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 400,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,666,000 after acquiring an additional 70,100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.39% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MGPI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MGP Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded shares of MGP Ingredients from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd.

About MGP Ingredients

MGP Ingredients, Inc engages in the manufacture and trade of food, beverage, specialty wheat protein and starch food ingredients. It operates through the following segments: Distillery Products and Ingredient Solutions. The Distillery Products segment consists of food grade alcohol and distillery co-products, such as distillers feed and fuel grade alcohol.

Featured Article: Management Fee

Receive News & Ratings for MGP Ingredients Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGP Ingredients and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.