Kanawha Capital Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Kanawha Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,377 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 130 shares during the period. Kanawha Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $743,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNP. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management purchased a new position in Union Pacific in the 1st quarter valued at about $403,000. Chicago Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Union Pacific by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 6,798 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,498,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares in the last quarter. BFT Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the 1st quarter worth about $376,000. Centric Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 6,248 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,377,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. Finally, Ullmann Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the 1st quarter worth about $206,000. Institutional investors own 77.38% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on UNP shares. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price objective on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Friday, July 9th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $242.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Monday, July 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $263.00 price objective on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $242.50.

Union Pacific stock opened at $227.66 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $148.46 billion, a PE ratio of 25.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.86. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $220.40. Union Pacific Co. has a 52 week low of $171.50 and a 52 week high of $231.26.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The railroad operator reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.39 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 37.65% and a net margin of 28.60%. The business’s revenue was up 29.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.67 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 9.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.07 per share. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.26%.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

