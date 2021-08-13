Kanawha Capital Management LLC Buys 230 Shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Kanawha Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) by 1.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 16,125 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. Kanawha Capital Management LLC’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $1,248,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in DuPont de Nemours in the first quarter valued at about $226,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 82.2% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 615,772 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $47,452,000 after acquiring an additional 277,803 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 18.0% in the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 72,398 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,604,000 after acquiring an additional 11,068 shares during the period. Laurion Capital Management LP grew its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 2.6% in the first quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 1,594,865 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $123,251,000 after acquiring an additional 40,738 shares during the period. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 3.7% in the first quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,245 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $637,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.90% of the company’s stock.

Get DuPont de Nemours alerts:

A number of research analysts have issued reports on DD shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised DuPont de Nemours from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Citigroup upped their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $96.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Argus upped their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $81.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on DuPont de Nemours in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $98.00 price objective for the company. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.71.

Shares of NYSE DD opened at $78.00 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $77.66. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.49 and a 52 week high of $87.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.80 billion, a PE ratio of 7.81, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.51.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.99 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 7.42% and a net margin of 32.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio is 35.71%.

In other DuPont de Nemours news, Director Luther C. Iv Kissam acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $75.94 per share, for a total transaction of $379,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jon D. Kemp sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.38, for a total value of $295,330.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

DuPont de Nemours Profile

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials, ingredients, and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's Electronics & Imaging segment supplies materials to manufacture photovoltaics and solar cells; materials and printing systems to the advanced printing industry; and materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing front-end and back-end of the manufacturing process.

Featured Story: What is the Difference Between Common Shares and Convertible Shares?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD).

Receive News & Ratings for DuPont de Nemours Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DuPont de Nemours and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.