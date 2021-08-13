Kamada (NASDAQ:KMDA) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Kamada (NASDAQ:KMDA) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The biotechnology company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Kamada had a net margin of 11.70% and a return on equity of 8.27%.

NASDAQ KMDA traded down $0.05 on Thursday, hitting $5.38. 51,844 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 131,813. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.72. The company has a market cap of $239.52 million, a P/E ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 1.00. Kamada has a 1-year low of $5.28 and a 1-year high of $13.33.

KMDA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Kamada from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kamada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th.

Kamada Ltd. develops, produces, and markets plasma-derived protein therapeutics for orphan indications. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Distribution. The company offers Glassia for use in chronic augmentation and maintenance therapy in adults with emphysema due to congenital Alpha-1 Antitrypsin (AAT) deficiency.

