Kaleido Biosciences (NASDAQ:KLDO) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Kaleido Biosciences (NASDAQ:KLDO) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

KLDO stock traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $6.56. 102,070 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 296,202. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.79. The company has a market cap of $278.92 million, a P/E ratio of -2.76 and a beta of -0.33. Kaleido Biosciences has a one year low of $5.04 and a one year high of $20.50.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kaleido Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Chardan Capital assumed coverage on Kaleido Biosciences in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.17.

Kaleido Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage healthcare company, develops microbiome metabolic therapies. The company develops KB195 for the treatment of patients with urea cycle disorder; KB295 to treat ulcerative colitis; KB174 for the treatment of hepatic encephalopathy; and KB109 to treat COVID-19 disease.

