K-Bro Linen’s (KBL) “Outperform” Rating Reiterated at Raymond James

Raymond James reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of K-Bro Linen (TSE:KBL) in a report published on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a C$53.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for K-Bro Linen’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.26 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.99 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.72 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.26 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. TD Securities boosted their price objective on K-Bro Linen from C$54.00 to C$55.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Acumen Capital boosted their price objective on K-Bro Linen from C$48.00 to C$52.00 and gave the stock a na rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on K-Bro Linen to C$46.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their price objective on K-Bro Linen from C$42.00 to C$46.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. K-Bro Linen presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$45.13.

K-Bro Linen stock opened at C$42.17 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.94, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 0.97. K-Bro Linen has a 52 week low of C$26.25 and a 52 week high of C$47.22. The firm has a market cap of C$447.17 million and a PE ratio of 42.25. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$43.17.

K-Bro Linen (TSE:KBL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.12 by C$0.04. The firm had revenue of C$47.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$45.89 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that K-Bro Linen will post 2.0899999 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. K-Bro Linen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 120.24%.

K-Bro Linen Company Profile

K-Bro Linen Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides laundry and linen services to healthcare institutions, hotels, and other commercial organizations in Canada and the United Kingdom. Its services include processing, management, and distribution of general and operating room linens, such as sheets, blankets, towels, tablecloths, surgical gowns, and drapes and other linens.

