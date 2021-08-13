K-Bro Linen Inc. Forecasted to Post Q4 2021 Earnings of $0.26 Per Share (TSE:KBL)

K-Bro Linen Inc. (TSE:KBL) – Investment analysts at Raymond James upped their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of K-Bro Linen in a research report issued on Monday, August 9th. Raymond James analyst M. Glen now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.26 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.25. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock.

K-Bro Linen (TSE:KBL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.12 by C$0.04. The company had revenue of C$47.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$45.89 million.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on KBL. Acumen Capital raised their price target on K-Bro Linen from C$48.00 to C$52.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. TD Securities raised their price target on K-Bro Linen from C$54.00 to C$55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. National Bank Financial raised their price target on K-Bro Linen to C$46.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, National Bankshares raised their price target on K-Bro Linen from C$42.00 to C$46.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. K-Bro Linen currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$45.13.

Shares of TSE:KBL opened at C$42.17 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$43.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.94. K-Bro Linen has a 12-month low of C$26.25 and a 12-month high of C$47.22. The firm has a market cap of C$447.17 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.25.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. K-Bro Linen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 120.24%.

K-Bro Linen Company Profile

K-Bro Linen Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides laundry and linen services to healthcare institutions, hotels, and other commercial organizations in Canada and the United Kingdom. Its services include processing, management, and distribution of general and operating room linens, such as sheets, blankets, towels, tablecloths, surgical gowns, and drapes and other linens.

