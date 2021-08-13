Just Eat Takeaway.com (LON:JET) PT Set at GBX 9,145 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 9,145 ($119.48) price objective on Just Eat Takeaway.com (LON:JET) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on JET. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Just Eat Takeaway.com from £114 ($148.94) to £111 ($145.02) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Numis Securities restated a reduce rating and issued a GBX 7,000 ($91.46) price target on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Just Eat Takeaway.com from £100 ($130.65) to GBX 8,550 ($111.71) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Jefferies Financial Group set a £125 ($163.31) price target on Just Eat Takeaway.com in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, UBS Group set a GBX 9,800 ($128.04) target price on Just Eat Takeaway.com in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of £100.28 ($131.01).

Just Eat Takeaway.com stock opened at GBX 6,126 ($80.04) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.70, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.08. Just Eat Takeaway.com has a 1-year low of GBX 5,584 ($72.96) and a 1-year high of £100.50 ($131.30). The stock has a market capitalization of £12.99 billion and a P/E ratio of -66.53. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 6,403.34.

Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. operates an online food delivery marketplace. The company focuses on connecting consumers and restaurants through its platforms. It serves in the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, the Netherlands, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Bulgaria, Denmark, France, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Luxembourg, New Zealand, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Spain, and Switzerland, as well as through partnerships in Colombia and Brazil.

