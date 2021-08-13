JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reaffirms Neutral Rating for Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (OTCMKTS:ADRNY)

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (OTCMKTS:ADRNY)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize in a research report on Friday. UBS Group upgraded shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize in a research note on Friday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.00.

Shares of ADRNY stock traded up $0.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $33.09. The stock had a trading volume of 32,787 shares, compared to its average volume of 95,958. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $30.24. Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize has a 52-week low of $25.89 and a 52-week high of $33.22. The company has a market capitalization of $34.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.47, a PEG ratio of 5.79 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (OTCMKTS:ADRNY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.08. Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize had a net margin of 1.71% and a return on equity of 17.85%. The firm had revenue of $22.02 billion for the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize Company Profile

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize NV engages in the management and operation of supermarkets and e-commerce business. It operates through the following six segments: The U.S., The Netherlands, Belgium, Central & Southeastern Europe, Other Retail, and Global Support Office. The U.S. segment includes Stop & Shop, Food Lion, Giant & Martin’s, Hannaford, Giant Food and Peapod.

