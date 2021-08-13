JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BBUS) Shares Up 0.3%

Shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BBUS) shot up 0.3% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $81.80 and last traded at $81.78. 18,467 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 64% from the average session volume of 51,287 shares. The stock had previously closed at $81.53.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $79.36.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. 55I LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF during the first quarter valued at $319,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF during the second quarter valued at $549,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF during the second quarter valued at $1,393,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF during the second quarter valued at $1,638,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF by 5.8% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 41,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,252,000 after purchasing an additional 2,266 shares in the last quarter.

