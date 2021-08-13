JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF (BATS:BBJP) Stock Holdings Decreased by Perigon Wealth Management LLC

Perigon Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF (BATS:BBJP) by 72.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,734 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,256 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF were worth $267,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $257,000. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $304,000. Newton One Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $57,000. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $364,000. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $545,000.

Get JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF alerts:

BATS BBJP opened at $57.33 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $56.96.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBJP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF (BATS:BBJP).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.