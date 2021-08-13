JOYY (NASDAQ:YY) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $48.08

JOYY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY) hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $48.08 and last traded at $48.14, with a volume of 30507 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $50.93.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on YY shares. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $129.00 price target on shares of JOYY in a report on Friday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered JOYY from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. TheStreet lowered JOYY from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on JOYY from $141.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Nomura reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $148.00 price target on shares of JOYY in a research report on Friday, June 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.80.

Get JOYY alerts:

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.80.

JOYY (NASDAQ:YY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 27th. The information services provider reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.09. JOYY had a return on equity of 2.39% and a net margin of 42.81%. The business had revenue of $643.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $597.81 million. Equities research analysts forecast that JOYY Inc. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 18th were issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.40%. JOYY’s dividend payout ratio is currently -93.12%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in YY. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in JOYY during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in JOYY in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in JOYY in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in JOYY in the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in JOYY by 35.1% in the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 616 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.65% of the company’s stock.

About JOYY (NASDAQ:YY)

JOYY Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a social media platform in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates live streaming platforms, including YY Live, an interactive and comprehensive live streaming social media platform offering music and dance shows, talk shows, outdoor activities, and sports and anime; Bigo Live, which enables users to live stream their specific moments and talk live with each other; and Huya, a game live streaming platform.

Recommended Story: Moving Average – How it Helps Investors in Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for JOYY Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JOYY and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.