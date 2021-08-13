Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) is Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp’s 3rd Largest Position

Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp cut its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 0.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 41,752 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson accounts for about 3.3% of Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $6,878,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC now owns 310,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,113,000 after purchasing an additional 19,243 shares in the last quarter. Welch Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 245,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,523,000 after acquiring an additional 3,599 shares in the last quarter. Youngs Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $345,000. Ziegler Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 122,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,254,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. now owns 31,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,169,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. 61.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group set a $193.00 price objective on Johnson & Johnson and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Friday, May 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $187.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.38.

JNJ traded up $0.60 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $175.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 155,668 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,291,420. The stock has a market capitalization of $462.79 billion, a PE ratio of 26.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.71. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $168.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.39. Johnson & Johnson has a twelve month low of $133.65 and a twelve month high of $175.29.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $23.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.54 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 37.06% and a net margin of 19.92%. The company’s revenue was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.67 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be issued a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 23rd. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is presently 52.80%.

