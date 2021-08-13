John Landry Sells 8,801 Shares of Vapotherm, Inc. (NYSE:VAPO) Stock

Vapotherm, Inc. (NYSE:VAPO) CFO John Landry sold 8,801 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.52, for a total transaction of $242,203.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Vapotherm stock opened at $26.02 on Friday. Vapotherm, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.64 and a twelve month high of $38.46. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $23.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $676.70 million, a PE ratio of -13.62 and a beta of -1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 5.03 and a quick ratio of 4.07.

Vapotherm (NYSE:VAPO) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.67) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.64) by ($0.03). Vapotherm had a negative return on equity of 35.95% and a negative net margin of 34.60%. The business had revenue of $20.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.98 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.35) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 41.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Vapotherm, Inc. will post -2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Vapotherm by 142.9% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 23,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $571,000 after purchasing an additional 13,965 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Vapotherm by 337.2% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 833 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Vapotherm by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Vapotherm by 12.1% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 31,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $753,000 after purchasing an additional 3,376 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd grew its stake in shares of Vapotherm by 46.2% in the first quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 16,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after acquiring an additional 5,224 shares in the last quarter. 75.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vapotherm from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th.

About Vapotherm

Vapotherm, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of proprietary high velocity therapy products used to treat patients of various ages suffering from respiratory distress in the United States and internationally. The company offers precision flow systems, such as Precision Flow Hi-VNI, Precision Flow Plus, Precision Flow Classic, and Precision Flow Heliox that deliver heated, humidified, and oxygenated air at a high velocity to patients through a small-bore nasal interface.

