John Landry Sells 8,801 Shares of Vapotherm, Inc. (NYSE:VAPO) Stock

Vapotherm, Inc. (NYSE:VAPO) CFO John Landry sold 8,801 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.52, for a total transaction of $242,203.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
Vapotherm stock opened at $26.02 on Friday. Vapotherm, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.64 and a twelve month high of $38.46. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $23.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $676.70 million, a PE ratio of -13.62 and a beta of -1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 5.03 and a quick ratio of 4.07.
Vapotherm (NYSE:VAPO) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.67) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.64) by ($0.03). Vapotherm had a negative return on equity of 35.95% and a negative net margin of 34.60%. The business had revenue of $20.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.98 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.35) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 41.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Vapotherm, Inc. will post -2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vapotherm from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th.
About Vapotherm
Vapotherm, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of proprietary high velocity therapy products used to treat patients of various ages suffering from respiratory distress in the United States and internationally. The company offers precision flow systems, such as Precision Flow Hi-VNI, Precision Flow Plus, Precision Flow Classic, and Precision Flow Heliox that deliver heated, humidified, and oxygenated air at a high velocity to patients through a small-bore nasal interface.
