John Geschke Sells 3,000 Shares of Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) Stock

Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) insider John Geschke sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.61, for a total transaction of $376,830.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

John Geschke also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Zendesk alerts:

On Tuesday, July 6th, John Geschke sold 3,000 shares of Zendesk stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.96, for a total transaction of $443,880.00.

On Tuesday, June 8th, John Geschke sold 3,893 shares of Zendesk stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.36, for a total transaction of $526,956.48.

Shares of NYSE:ZEN opened at $123.83 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $139.54. Zendesk, Inc. has a 12 month low of $85.44 and a 12 month high of $166.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The firm has a market cap of $14.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -66.57 and a beta of 1.20.

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The software maker reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $318.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $320.17 million. Zendesk had a negative return on equity of 31.88% and a negative net margin of 18.77%. Research analysts anticipate that Zendesk, Inc. will post -0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Public Sector Pension Investment Board acquired a new position in Zendesk in the second quarter valued at $19,486,000. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Zendesk by 6.9% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 6,368 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $919,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the period. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Zendesk by 13.6% during the second quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 5,389 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $678,000 after acquiring an additional 644 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP increased its stake in shares of Zendesk by 69.3% during the second quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 15,529 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,241,000 after acquiring an additional 6,356 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in shares of Zendesk by 63.5% during the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 442,371 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $63,852,000 after acquiring an additional 171,728 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.79% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ZEN. UBS Group upgraded shares of Zendesk from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $171.00 to $190.00 in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Zendesk from $186.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Zendesk from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Zendesk in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $171.00.

About Zendesk

Zendesk, Inc, a software development company, provides software as a service solutions for organizations in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. Its flagship product is Zendesk Support, a system for tracking, prioritizing, and solving customer support tickets across various channels.

Further Reading: What Factors Can Affect Return on Equity?



Receive News & Ratings for Zendesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zendesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.