John Culver Sells 148,619 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Stock

Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) COO John Culver sold 148,619 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total transaction of $17,685,661.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

SBUX opened at $115.75 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $116.20. Starbucks Co. has a 1-year low of $76.46 and a 1-year high of $126.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $136.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.89.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The coffee company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.23. Starbucks had a net margin of 10.43% and a negative return on equity of 43.16%. The firm had revenue of $7.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.46) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 77.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 153.85%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBUX. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Starbucks by 132.7% in the 2nd quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 256 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. WD Rutherford LLC bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Isthmus Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. TheStreet raised shares of Starbucks from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $134.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $126.12.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific (CAP); Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); and Channel Development. The Americas, CAP, EMEA segments sells coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores, and licensed stores.

Further Reading: Return on Equity (ROE)

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.