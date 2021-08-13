John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.21 Per Share

Analysts expect John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT) to announce earnings of $1.21 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for John Bean Technologies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.20 to $1.22. John Bean Technologies reported earnings per share of $0.83 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 45.8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that John Bean Technologies will report full year earnings of $4.75 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.60 to $4.82. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $5.61 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.10 to $6.00. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for John Bean Technologies.

John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.19. John Bean Technologies had a net margin of 5.98% and a return on equity of 19.38%. The business had revenue of $475.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $453.51 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.09 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on John Bean Technologies from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on John Bean Technologies from $151.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on John Bean Technologies from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. John Bean Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $143.00.

Shares of JBT traded down $3.36 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $142.72. The company had a trading volume of 88,616 shares, compared to its average volume of 182,430. John Bean Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $80.74 and a fifty-two week high of $151.64. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $139.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.53 billion, a PE ratio of 43.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.62.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 27th were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 26th. John Bean Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.15%.

In other John Bean Technologies news, Director Caroline Maury Devine sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.85, for a total value of $39,855.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 50,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,696,171.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP James L. Marvin sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.50, for a total value of $331,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,600 shares of company stock valued at $741,721 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd bought a new position in John Bean Technologies during the second quarter worth $34,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in John Bean Technologies by 355.4% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 296 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of John Bean Technologies by 82.9% during the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 311 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of John Bean Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of John Bean Technologies by 138.3% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 386 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the period. 92.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

John Bean Technologies Company Profile

John Bean Technologies Corporation provides technology solutions to food and beverage industry and equipment and services to air transportation industries. The company operates through JBT FoodTech and JBT AeroTech segments. It offers poultry processing, mixing/grinding, injecting, marinating, tumbling, portioning, packaging, coating, cooking, frying, freezing, weighing, and X-ray food inspection.

