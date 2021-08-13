JNS Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:JNSH) Short Interest Update

JNS Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:JNSH) saw a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 21,700 shares, an increase of 734.6% from the July 15th total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,008,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of JNSH remained flat at $$0.02 during trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,194,123 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,507,924. JNS has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $0.06. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.01.

Get JNS alerts:

About JNS

JNS Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electrical design build construction services contractor in the United States. The company is based in Wheeling, Illinois.

Featured Story: What is Liquidity?

Receive News & Ratings for JNS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JNS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.