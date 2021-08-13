Jerónimo Martins, SGPS (OTCMKTS:JRONY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Jerónimo Martins, SGPS (OTCMKTS:JRONY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Jeronimo Martins SGPS SA is engaged in the distribution and production of food items and fast moving consumer goods through its retail and wholesale operations in Portugal and Poland. The Company carries its operations through its distribution, manufacturing and service segments. It operates mini-hyper and hypermarkets, supermarkets and cash and carry outlets, food service platforms and also manufactures margarines, soups, savory products, ice tea and cooking oils. The Company also represents and caterers products ranging from cosmetics to chocolates, ice-creams and confectionaries. It is also engaged in the development of a chain of coffee kiosks and restaurants. Jeronimo Martins SGPS SA is headquartered in Lisbon, Portugal. “

JRONY has been the subject of several other reports. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Jerónimo Martins, SGPS in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Jerónimo Martins, SGPS in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. HSBC upgraded shares of Jerónimo Martins, SGPS from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Jerónimo Martins, SGPS in a research note on Monday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Jerónimo Martins, SGPS in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.00.

OTCMKTS:JRONY opened at $42.00 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $39.80. Jerónimo Martins, SGPS has a 52 week low of $30.45 and a 52 week high of $42.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market cap of $13.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.52.

About Jerónimo Martins, SGPS

JerÃ³nimo Martins, SGPS, SA operates in the food distribution and specialized retail sectors in Portugal, Poland, and Colombia. The company operates through Portugal Retail; Portugal Cash & Carry; Poland Retail; Colombia Retail; and Others, Eliminations and Adjustments segments. It operates 3,115 food stores under the Biedronka name; and a chain of 22 health and beauty stores under the Hebe banner in Poland, as well as 663 food stores under the Ara name in Colombia.

