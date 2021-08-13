Jefferies Financial Group Reiterates €118.00 Price Target for Sixt (ETR:SIX2)

Jefferies Financial Group set a €118.00 ($138.82) price target on Sixt (ETR:SIX2) in a research report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank set a €123.00 ($144.71) price objective on shares of Sixt and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Baader Bank set a €100.00 ($117.65) price target on shares of Sixt in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €105.00 ($123.53) price target on shares of Sixt in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €140.00 ($164.71) price target on shares of Sixt and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, DZ Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of Sixt in a research note on Monday, May 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sixt currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €116.50 ($137.06).

Shares of ETR SIX2 opened at €116.40 ($136.94) on Thursday. Sixt has a 12-month low of €61.35 ($72.18) and a 12-month high of €132.60 ($156.00). The stock has a market cap of $3.53 billion and a PE ratio of -164.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 158.64, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 3.44. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is €116.51.

Sixt SE, through its subsidiaries, provides mobility services for private and business customers in Germany and internationally. The company engages in rental of various utility vehicles; and the provision of international holiday vehicle rental, car sharing, transfer, and car subscription services. The company was founded in 1912 and is headquartered in Pullach, Germany.

