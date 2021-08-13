Jefferies Financial Group Equities Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA)

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Raycroft now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.81) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.73). Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $109.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Intellia Therapeutics’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.77) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($3.27) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($3.30) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($3.71) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($3.50) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($1.89) EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on NTLA. Truist increased their price target on Intellia Therapeutics from $80.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on Intellia Therapeutics from $111.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Intellia Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Intellia Therapeutics from $110.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $225.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.38.

Shares of NTLA stock opened at $160.28 on Thursday. Intellia Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $16.54 and a 52-week high of $202.73. The stock has a market cap of $11.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -65.15 and a beta of 2.14. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $127.02.

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($1.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.40). Intellia Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 33.89% and a negative net margin of 288.47%. The company had revenue of $6.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.21 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.61) earnings per share. Intellia Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was down 59.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other news, EVP David Lebwohl sold 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.05, for a total transaction of $393,720.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $523,483.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Glenn Goddard sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.05, for a total transaction of $3,021,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 803,501 shares of company stock valued at $98,017,045 in the last three months. 5.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NTLA. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Intellia Therapeutics by 4.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,271,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,074,000 after purchasing an additional 218,781 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 9.6% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,324,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,552,000 after acquiring an additional 203,607 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 2,730.6% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,757,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,073,000 after acquiring an additional 1,695,712 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 15.3% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,140,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,610,000 after acquiring an additional 151,568 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 649.4% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,139,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,480,000 after purchasing an additional 987,773 shares during the last quarter. 91.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Intellia Therapeutics

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage genome editing company, which engages in the development of curative therapeutics using the CRISPR/Cas9 system. Its CRISPR/Cas9 system transforms medicine by both producing therapeutics that permanently edit and/or correct disease-associated genes in the human body with a single treatment course, and creates engineered cells that can treat oncological and immunological diseases.

