Jefferies Financial Group Equities Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Allianz SE (OTCMKTS:ALIZY)

Allianz SE (OTCMKTS:ALIZY) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Allianz in a research report issued on Tuesday, August 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Kett now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $2.62 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $2.42. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Allianz’s FY2022 earnings at $2.71 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.88 EPS.

ALIZY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Allianz in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Allianz in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Allianz in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Allianz in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Allianz in a research note on Monday, May 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Shares of ALIZY opened at $23.60 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $97.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.55 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06. The company’s fifty day moving average is $24.97. Allianz has a 1-year low of $17.39 and a 1-year high of $26.85.

Allianz (OTCMKTS:ALIZY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $34.84 billion during the quarter. Allianz had a net margin of 6.08% and a return on equity of 10.71%.

Allianz SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides property-casualty insurance, life/health insurance, and asset management products and services worldwide. The company's Property-Casualty segment offers various insurance products, including motor liability and own damage, accident, general liability, fire and property, legal expense, credit, and travel to private and corporate customers.

