Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Finch Therapeutics Group, Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:FNCH)

Finch Therapeutics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNCH) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Finch Therapeutics Group in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Howerton now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.42) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.28). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Finch Therapeutics Group’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.42) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.82) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.47) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.25) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.43) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($1.50) EPS.

Get Finch Therapeutics Group alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Finch Therapeutics Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th.

Finch Therapeutics Group stock opened at $14.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 17.24 and a current ratio of 17.24. The company’s fifty day moving average is $14.51. Finch Therapeutics Group has a 12-month low of $11.56 and a 12-month high of $22.50.

Finch Therapeutics Group (NASDAQ:FNCH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.04).

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FNCH. Woodline Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Finch Therapeutics Group in the first quarter worth approximately $1,927,000. Aperture Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Finch Therapeutics Group during the 1st quarter valued at $7,471,000. Pura Vida Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Finch Therapeutics Group during the 1st quarter valued at $2,584,000. Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Finch Therapeutics Group in the 1st quarter worth about $986,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Finch Therapeutics Group in the 1st quarter worth about $485,000. 14.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Finch Therapeutics Group

Finch Therapeutics Group, Inc, a clinical-stage microbiome therapeutics company, develops a novel class of orally administered biological drugs in the United States. The company's lead candidate is CP101, an orally administered microbiome capsule that has completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with recurrent Clostridioides difficile infection, as well as for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B virus.

Recommended Story: Do Tariffs Work?



Receive News & Ratings for Finch Therapeutics Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Finch Therapeutics Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.