JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) Shares Sold by TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC

TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC reduced its position in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) by 23.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,065 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,840 shares during the quarter. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC’s holdings in JD.com were worth $484,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new position in JD.com in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JD.com during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of JD.com during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JD.com during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JD.com during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. 36.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on JD. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of JD.com from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of JD.com from $119.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of JD.com from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. DZ Bank downgraded shares of JD.com from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, HSBC dropped their price objective on shares of JD.com from $98.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.43.

NASDAQ JD traded down $0.71 on Friday, reaching $69.82. The company had a trading volume of 229,761 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,521,182. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.57, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.74. JD.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.94 and a 1 year high of $108.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $73.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The information services provider reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $2.24. The firm had revenue of $203.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $190.05 billion. JD.com had a return on equity of 7.14% and a net margin of 6.46%. JD.com’s quarterly revenue was up 39.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.28 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that JD.com, Inc. will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About JD.com

JD.com, Inc is a technology driven E-commerce company. It engages in the sale of electronics products and general merchandise products, including audio, video products, and books. The company operates through the JD Retail and New Businesses segments. The JD Retail segment offers online retail, online marketplace, and marketing services.

