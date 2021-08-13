Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) Lowered to C at TheStreet

TheStreet lowered shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) from a b rating to a c rating in a report issued on Monday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on JAZZ. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $212.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Piper Sandler restated a buy rating and set a $214.00 target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued a buy rating and a $220.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink reiterated a buy rating on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $190.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $199.94.

Shares of NASDAQ:JAZZ opened at $145.65 on Monday. Jazz Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $119.08 and a 52-week high of $189.00. The company has a market capitalization of $8.91 billion, a PE ratio of 153.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $174.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 3.35.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $3.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.82. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 22.00% and a net margin of 1.53%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Jazz Pharmaceuticals will post 11.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Jazz Pharmaceuticals news, Director Elmar Schnee sold 1,632 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.00, for a total value of $251,328.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 10,850 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.67, for a total transaction of $1,960,269.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 308,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,806,794.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,389 shares of company stock valued at $2,532,292 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Polaris Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $229,646,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 50.4% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,884,972 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $512,487,000 after buying an additional 967,343 shares during the period. Redmile Group LLC acquired a new position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $136,289,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 714.9% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 731,707 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $129,981,000 after acquiring an additional 641,921 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 1,916.8% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 504,855 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $82,983,000 after acquiring an additional 479,823 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.92% of the company’s stock.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of neuroscience, including sleep medicine and movement disorders; and in oncology, including hematologic and solid tumors.

