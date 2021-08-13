Jamf (NASDAQ:JAMF) Shares Gap Up to $31.42

Jamf Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:JAMF)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $31.42, but opened at $32.91. Jamf shares last traded at $33.57, with a volume of 8,312 shares trading hands.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on JAMF shares. Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of Jamf in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Jamf in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Jamf from $49.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Jamf from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Jamf from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.42.

Get Jamf alerts:

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $32.65. The company has a market cap of $3.96 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -223.99.

Jamf (NASDAQ:JAMF) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.04. Jamf had a negative net margin of 6.05% and a positive return on equity of 2.23%. The business had revenue of $81.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.74 million. Equities analysts expect that Jamf Holding Corp. will post -0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Jamf Company Profile (NASDAQ:JAMF)

Jamf Holding Corp. offers a cloud software platform for Apple infrastructure and security platform worldwide. The company's Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) solutions provide a cloud-based platform for lifecycle enterprise IT management of Apple devices. Its products include Jamf Pro, an Apple ecosystem management software solution for IT environments; Jamf Now, a pay-as-you-go Apple device management software solution for small-to-medium-sized businesses; Jamf School, a purpose-built software solution for educators; Jamf Connect, a solution that gives users the ability to provision their new Apple devices by entering their cloud identity the first time the device is powered on; and Jamf Protect, which creates customized telemetry and detections.

Further Reading: Cryptocurrencies

Receive News & Ratings for Jamf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jamf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.